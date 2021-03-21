Capital International Ltd. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital International Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Capital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $201,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Markston International LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the third quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,026.96. 2,303,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,672. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,043.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,762.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

