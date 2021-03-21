Capital International Ltd. Has $5.93 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Capital International Ltd. decreased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,989,000 after buying an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after buying an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,956,000 after buying an additional 154,198 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,352,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,519,000 after buying an additional 56,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $669,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,779.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,892 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

Shares of ZEN traded up $3.99 on Friday, reaching $129.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,889. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average of $128.94.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

