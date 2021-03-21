Capital International Ltd. Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 172.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 79,734 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after purchasing an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $5,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,908,437.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $57.08. 17,396,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,624,508. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.