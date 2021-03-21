Capital International Ltd. Purchases 6,768 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Capital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,565 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SE traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.90. 3,432,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.12. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

