Capital International Ltd. Raises Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Capital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,787,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,410,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,167,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,178 shares of company stock worth $11,089,113 in the last 90 days.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.36. 20,748,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,706,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.21.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

