Capital International Ltd. Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Capital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.