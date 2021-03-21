Capital International Ltd. Reduces Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.1% of Capital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after acquiring an additional 474,130 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,666,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after acquiring an additional 335,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 221,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $199.52 and a one year high of $306.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

