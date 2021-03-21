Capital International Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.5% of Capital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

MA stock traded down $10.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,224,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

