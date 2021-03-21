Capital International Ltd. Sells 523 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital International Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $12.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,448.89. The stock had a trading volume of 608,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,730.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,492.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.38 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,055.00 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

