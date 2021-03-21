Capital International Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital International Ltd. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,878,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

