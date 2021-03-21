Cappasity (CAPP) Price Tops $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $129,919.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 75.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00645534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

