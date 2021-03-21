Carbon (CRBN) Market Cap Hits $3.53 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Carbon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $3.53 million and $215,085.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.96 or 0.00460604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00138281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00714755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00074138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,362,557 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

