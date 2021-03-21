Cardstack (CARD) One Day Volume Tops $164,205.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Cardstack has a market cap of $22.31 million and $164,205.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00643731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

CARD is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Token Trading

