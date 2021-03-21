CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Lowered by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 1.4% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CarMax worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,969. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

