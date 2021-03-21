Carry One Day Volume Reaches $172.02 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 134.7% against the dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $239.25 million and $172.02 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,861,580,050 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

