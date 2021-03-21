Cartesi Market Capitalization Achieves $91.68 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $91.68 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.93 or 0.00458862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00063938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00141415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00698601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00073889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 298,446,852 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cartesi Coin Trading

