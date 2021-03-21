carVertical Hits Market Cap of $10.02 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. carVertical has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $450,361.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00050857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.77 or 0.00646652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023482 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

carVertical Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

