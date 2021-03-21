CashBet Coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00050746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00645916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00023665 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $32.15, $33.94 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

