CasinoCoin (CSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $385,940.00

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $45.57 million and approximately $385,940.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CasinoCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00460597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00038294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00140702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00057053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.62 or 0.00707044 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007299 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CSC uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,535,036 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,535,016 coins. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CasinoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CasinoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.