Castle Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Castle has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Castle has a market cap of $24,532.85 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.94 or 0.00390432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005142 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00026244 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.43 or 0.04660945 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,390,450 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

