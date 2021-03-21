Catex Token (CATT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,152.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Catex Token has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $21,152.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 32% against the dollar. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.18 or 0.00641573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024147 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

