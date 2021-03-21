Ccore Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 25% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Ccore has a total market cap of $9,805.94 and approximately $48.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 59.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00051504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00646142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

