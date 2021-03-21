CCUniverse Reaches One Day Volume of $41.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 5% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $17,124.64 and approximately $41.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

