Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 317,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,130,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $4,812,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 186,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,255. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.