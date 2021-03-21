CEEK VR Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 33% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $2.48 million and $189,725.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.06 or 0.00647593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,654,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

