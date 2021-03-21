Celer Network (CELR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $193.09 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $412.21 million and $193.09 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00051504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00646142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,448,112,747 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.