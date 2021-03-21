Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49,063.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $42.10 million and approximately $49,063.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00050857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.77 or 0.00646652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023482 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 42,305,972 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.