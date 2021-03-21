Celo Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00006805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $726.76 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00461661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00140947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.32 or 0.00708647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00073243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

