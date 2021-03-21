Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0184 on Top Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.03 or 0.00460249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00064734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00143718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.00688879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

