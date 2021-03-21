Centaur Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $16.08 million and $1.03 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00466412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00138679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00748618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00074735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.