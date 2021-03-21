Centrality Trading Up 74.4% This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 74.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $202.12 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00647896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

CENNZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.