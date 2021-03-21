Centric Cash One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Centric Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $2.05 million and $1.16 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031801 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Token Profile

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 2,904,374,264 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

