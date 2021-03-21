Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 180.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,341. The company has a market capitalization of $286.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cerecor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cerecor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cerecor by 45.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerecor during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.