Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) & Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Critical Contrast

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -4.91, meaning that its share price is 591% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.9% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cerro Grande Mining and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 4 3 0 0 1.43

Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $49.21, indicating a potential downside of 31.78%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Southern Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Southern Copper $7.29 billion 7.65 $1.49 billion $1.92 37.57

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Cerro Grande Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -105.09% Southern Copper 17.17% 18.67% 7.95%

Summary

Southern Copper beats Cerro Grande Mining on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, copper, and industrial mineral deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo project, which covers an area of 6,632 hectares located to the southwest of Pimenton; and limestone deposits, consisting of Catedral and Cal Norte. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 59,252 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 503,104 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 229,312 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 27,353 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,299 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

