CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $2.39 on Major Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $85.54 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can currently be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00004218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.60 or 0.00463485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.86 or 0.00139184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.82 or 0.00710973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,560,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,790,838 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars.

