Chain Guardians 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.63 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00005311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $29.07 million and $3.63 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.73 or 0.00460359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00065178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.94 or 0.00703368 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00074414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,367 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars.

