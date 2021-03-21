Chain Guardians Market Capitalization Hits $32.55 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $32.55 million and $3.97 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00005920 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.00466412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00138679 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.23 or 0.00748618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00074735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,569,367 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

