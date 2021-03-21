Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.32 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $29.72 or 0.00051585 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $12.32 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.11 or 0.00645974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024349 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00033198 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,509,556 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.