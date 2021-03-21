Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,144 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,922,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,997,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,568,000 after buying an additional 264,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,419,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,156,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $131.36. 735,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.92. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.74 and a 12 month high of $133.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.08.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

