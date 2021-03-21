Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires 232,419 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,419 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $30,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,012 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,223,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,614 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,573,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

