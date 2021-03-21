Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,714 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of CMC Materials worth $26,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $172.31. The stock had a trading volume of 394,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,486. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.66. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.