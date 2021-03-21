Channing Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 2.16% of Gray Television worth $37,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gray Television by 97.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gray Television by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 10.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Gray Television by 5.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Gray Television by 167.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,064. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

