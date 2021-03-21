Channing Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 139,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of The Brink’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.58. 749,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,141. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -330.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.