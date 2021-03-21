Channing Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,107,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,731,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of PDC Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,564 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,245 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares during the period.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDCE traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,571. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.