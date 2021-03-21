Channing Capital Management LLC Has $11.35 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,212,000 after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,667,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

