Channing Capital Management LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of OneMain worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of OMF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,428. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.62%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

