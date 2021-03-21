Channing Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $36,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 492,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $3,495,119. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

