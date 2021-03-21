Channing Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Markel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Markel by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $23.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,120.44. 69,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,093.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,026.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,169.50.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

