Channing Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 820,369 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,647,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Upland Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,595 shares of company stock valued at $16,086,940. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. 307,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,662. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.