Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 102.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $124.75. 2,957,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 152.14, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

